Dozens of city schools to let out early again Wednesday

SAN DIEGO – For the third day in a row, San Diego Unified School District will implement minimum-day schedules Wednesday at dozens of schools because of record-breaking temperatures.
Students at more than 80 SDUSD schools were let out early Monday and Tuesday because of the scorching heat.
The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for coastal and valley areas in San Diego County. The warning will be in effect from 10 a.m. Monday to 8 p.m. Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.
The county was also under a red flag warning that began 6 a.m. Sunday and will continue until 6 p.m. Wednesday, as high winds were expected to combine with the heat to create ideal conditions for wildfires to spread.
The schools selected for the shorten day were based on several factors, including the availability of air-conditioning, forecast of high temperatures, humidity and heat index.
“The safety and well-being of students and staff is a top priority for the district. We want to make sure they are as comfortable as possible so teaching and learning can continue. As a result, our schools have a number of guidelines in place for planning instruction during hot weather,” SDUSD spokeswoman Maureen Magee stated.
The complete list of schools on minimum-day scheduled Wednesday:
- Alcott Elementary
- Baker Elementary
- Balboa Elementary
- Barnard Asian Pacific Language Academy
- Bay Park Elementary
- Bird Rock Elementary
- Birney Elementary
- Cabrillo Elementary
- Cadman Elementary
- Carson Elementary
- Challenger Middle
- Chavez Elementary
- Clairemont High
- Clark Middle
- Crown Point
- Cubberley Elementary
- Dana Middle
- Dewey Elementary
- Dewey CDC
- Edison Elementary
- Emerson/Bandini-Bandini
- Emerson/Bandini-Emerson
- Euclid Elementary
- Field Elementary
- Fletcher Elementary
- Florence Elementary
- Florence CDC
- Hage Elementary
- Hawthorne Elementary
- Hawthorne CDC
- Innovation Middle
- Jefferson Elementary
- John Muir K-12
- Jones Elementary
- Juarez Elementary
- Kearny College Connections
- Kearny Digital Media & Design
- Kearny Engineering, Innovation & Design
- Kearny Science, Connect & Technology
- Kimbrough Elementary
- La Jolla Elementary
- La Jolla High
- Lafayette Elementary
- Linda Vista Elementary
- Lindbergh Schweitzer Elementary
- Logan K-8
- Longfellow K-8
- Los Altos CDC
- Madison High
- Marcy High
- Marston Middle
- McKinley Elementary
- Memorial Prep Middle
- Miller CDC
- Mission Bay High
- Montgomery Middle
- Morse High
- Muirlands Middle
- Ocean Beach Elementary
- Ocean Beach CDC
- Pacific Beach Elementary
- Pacific Beach Middle
- Perkins K-8
- Roosevelt Middle
- Ross Elementary
- Ross CDC
- Rowan Elementary
- Rowan CDC
- San Diego Business & Leadership
- San Diego International Studies
- San Diego SciTech
- Sequoia Elementary
- Sessions Elementary
- Silver Gate Elementary
- Taft Middle
- Toler Elementary
- Torrey Pines Elementary
- Twain Main
- Wangenheim Middle
- Wegeforth Elementary
- Whitman Elementary
- Whittier
- Wilson Middle
*Sunset View Elementary is not on a minimum-day schedule Wednesday as previously reported. San Diego Unified has corrected their list.