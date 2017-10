Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - A massive geyser erupted outside Scripps Ranch High School Tuesday afternoon -- right as students were leaving for the day.

Utility workers were called out to Meanley Drive near Scripps Ranch Boulevard at 2:13 p.m. to shutoff the water shooting out of a broken fire hydrant.

A car hit the hydrant in front of the high school, according to a Scripps Ranch News tweet. Traffic was jammed in the area.

