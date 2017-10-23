Wedding invitation sparks police investigation

SAN DIEGO – Police spent hours Monday investigating a suspicious package inside a car in the University City area that ended up being an elaborate wedding invitation.

A man called San Diego police around 7 p.m. asking them to check on a package inside his car. The package had been delivered to him and he was not comfortable with opening it, police said.

Police went to 10000 Campus Point Drive, near Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla, to investigate it. They blocked off roads in the area until 9 p.m. when investigators determined the package was filled with a wedding invitation.

The reopened roads and left the area.

No other information was provided.