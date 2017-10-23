× Some city schools to close again Tuesday due to heat

SAN DIEGO – With record-breaking temperatures expected to continue, San Diego Unified School District will implement minimum-day schedules at 84 schools Tuesday.

Students at 85 SDUSD schools were let out early Monday because of the scorching heat.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for coastal and valley areas in San Diego County. The warning will be in effect from 10 a.m. Monday to 8 p.m. Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

The county was also under a red flag warning that began 6 a.m. Sunday and will continue until 6 p.m. Wednesday, as high winds were expected to combine with the heat to create ideal conditions for wildfires to spread.

The schools selected for the shorten day were based on several factors, including the availability of air-conditioning, forecast of high temperatures, humidity and heat index.

“The safety and well-being of students and staff is a top priority for the district. We want to make sure they are as comfortable as possible so teaching and learning can continue. As a result, our schools have a number of guidelines in place for planning instruction during hot weather,” SDUSD spokeswoman Maureen Magee stated.

Coronado Unified School District decided to cancel classes Monday for all of their schools. They have not yet announced whether they will cancel classes Tuesday.

The complete list of schools on minimum-day scheduled Tuesday:

Alcott Elementary

Baker Elementary

Balboa Elementary

Barnard Asian Pacific Language Academy

Bay Park Elementary

Bird Rock Elementary

Birney Elementary

Cabrillo Elementary

Cadman Elementary

Carson Elementary

Challenger Middle

Chavez Elementary

Clairemont High

Clark Middle

Crown Point

Cubberley Elementary

Dana Middle

Dewey Elementary

Dewey CDC

Edison Elementary

Emerson/Bandini-Bandini

Emerson/Bandini-Emerson

Euclid Elementary

Field Elementary

Fletcher Elementary

Florence Elementary

Florence CDC

Hage Elementary

Hawthorne Elementary

Hawthorne CDC

Innovation Middle

Jefferson Elementary

John Muir K-12

Jones Elementary

Juarez Elementary

Kearny College Connections

Kearny Digital Media & Design

Kearny Engineering, Innovation & Design

Kearny Science, Connect & Technology

Kimbrough Elementary

La Jolla Elementary

La Jolla High

Lafayette Elementary

Linda Vista Elementary

Lindbergh Schweitzer Elementary

Logan K-8

Longfellow K-8

Los Altos CDC

Madison High

Marcy High

Marston Middle

McKinley Elementary

Memorial Prep Middle

Miller CDC

Mission Bay High

Montgomery Middle

Morse High

Muirlands Middle

New Dawn at Riley

Ocean Beach Elementary

Ocean Beach CDC

Pacific Beach Elementary

Pacific Beach Middle

Perkins K-8

Riley School

Roosevelt Middle

Ross Elementary

Ross CDC

Rowan Elementary

Rowan CDC

San Diego Business & Leadership

San Diego International Studies

San Diego SciTech

Sequoia Elementary

Sessions Elementary

Silver Gate Elementary

Sunset View Elementary

Taft Middle

Toler Elementary

Torrey Pines Elementary

Twain Main

Wangenheim Middle

Wegeforth Elementary

Whitman Elementary

Whittier

Wilson Middle