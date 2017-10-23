Some city schools to close again Tuesday due to heat
SAN DIEGO – With record-breaking temperatures expected to continue, San Diego Unified School District will implement minimum-day schedules at 84 schools Tuesday.
Students at 85 SDUSD schools were let out early Monday because of the scorching heat.
The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for coastal and valley areas in San Diego County. The warning will be in effect from 10 a.m. Monday to 8 p.m. Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.
The county was also under a red flag warning that began 6 a.m. Sunday and will continue until 6 p.m. Wednesday, as high winds were expected to combine with the heat to create ideal conditions for wildfires to spread.
The schools selected for the shorten day were based on several factors, including the availability of air-conditioning, forecast of high temperatures, humidity and heat index.
“The safety and well-being of students and staff is a top priority for the district. We want to make sure they are as comfortable as possible so teaching and learning can continue. As a result, our schools have a number of guidelines in place for planning instruction during hot weather,” SDUSD spokeswoman Maureen Magee stated.
Coronado Unified School District decided to cancel classes Monday for all of their schools. They have not yet announced whether they will cancel classes Tuesday.
The complete list of schools on minimum-day scheduled Tuesday:
Alcott Elementary
Baker Elementary
Balboa Elementary
Barnard Asian Pacific Language Academy
Bay Park Elementary
Bird Rock Elementary
Birney Elementary
Cabrillo Elementary
Cadman Elementary
Carson Elementary
Challenger Middle
Chavez Elementary
Clairemont High
Clark Middle
Crown Point
Cubberley Elementary
Dana Middle
Dewey Elementary
Dewey CDC
Edison Elementary
Emerson/Bandini-Bandini
Emerson/Bandini-Emerson
Euclid Elementary
Field Elementary
Fletcher Elementary
Florence Elementary
Florence CDC
Hage Elementary
Hawthorne Elementary
Hawthorne CDC
Innovation Middle
Jefferson Elementary
John Muir K-12
Jones Elementary
Juarez Elementary
Kearny College Connections
Kearny Digital Media & Design
Kearny Engineering, Innovation & Design
Kearny Science, Connect & Technology
Kimbrough Elementary
La Jolla Elementary
La Jolla High
Lafayette Elementary
Linda Vista Elementary
Lindbergh Schweitzer Elementary
Logan K-8
Longfellow K-8
Los Altos CDC
Madison High
Marcy High
Marston Middle
McKinley Elementary
Memorial Prep Middle
Miller CDC
Mission Bay High
Montgomery Middle
Morse High
Muirlands Middle
New Dawn at Riley
Ocean Beach Elementary
Ocean Beach CDC
Pacific Beach Elementary
Pacific Beach Middle
Perkins K-8
Riley School
Roosevelt Middle
Ross Elementary
Ross CDC
Rowan Elementary
Rowan CDC
San Diego Business & Leadership
San Diego International Studies
San Diego SciTech
Sequoia Elementary
Sessions Elementary
Silver Gate Elementary
Sunset View Elementary
Taft Middle
Toler Elementary
Torrey Pines Elementary
Twain Main
Wangenheim Middle
Wegeforth Elementary
Whitman Elementary
Whittier
Wilson Middle