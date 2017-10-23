Small brush fire sparks along SR-94
SAN DIEGO — A small brush fire erupted alongside state Route 94 in Golden Hill Monday, burning brushy open property near a church and preschool but causing no reported structural damage or injuries before crews got it under control.
The blaze began spreading for unknown reasons near the westbound SR-94 exit to 28th Street about 9:30 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.
Crews were able to quickly halt the spread of the flames, which blackened about an eighth of an acre and sent a heavy column of brown smoke into the air just south of Balboa Park, SDFRD spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.
The cause of the fire was under investigation.