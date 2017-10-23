× Small brush fire sparks along SR-94

SAN DIEGO — A small brush fire erupted alongside state Route 94 in Golden Hill Monday, burning brushy open property near a church and preschool but causing no reported structural damage or injuries before crews got it under control.

The blaze began spreading for unknown reasons near the westbound SR-94 exit to 28th Street about 9:30 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Traffic Alert: 25th St. ramp to WB SR-94 closed as crews battle a small brush fire. Traffic is slow in the area. — FOX 5 San Diego (@fox5sandiego) October 23, 2017

Crews were able to quickly halt the spread of the flames, which blackened about an eighth of an acre and sent a heavy column of brown smoke into the air just south of Balboa Park, SDFRD spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.