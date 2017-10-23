× Sketch released in deadly stabbing of teenager in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE, Calif. – A stabbing incident in Oceanside this weekend has turned into a homicide investigation after a critically injured teenager died from his injuries.

At 1:18 a.m., police responded to a radio call of a stabbing in the 400 block of San Luis Rey Drive, according to Lt. George Darrah of the Oceanside Police Department. Responding officers found three victims — two 17-year-old boys and an 18-year-old man.

All three were taken to a nearby hospital. A 17-year-old died from his injuries early Sunday, according to police.

The other two victims received only minor injuries, and were treated and released from the hospital, Darrah said.

The victims were all identified, but their names were not released.

Detectives released a sketch Monday of a person of interest. He is described as a white man in his mid-20s, 5’11” tall and 160 pounds. He has curly dark blonde hair and was wearing a gray t-shirt and green or brown cargo pants.

Anyone with information regarding this incident was encouraged to either contact Detective Erik Ellgard at 760-435-4748 or the police department’s anonymous tip line at 760-435-4730.