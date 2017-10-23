× Man shot in possible carjacking attempt

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – One person was hit in the head and shot during a possible carjacking attempt in Chula Vista Monday morning.

A 31-year-old man was sitting in a parked car on Judson Way and East Palomar Street around 6 a.m. when a gunman approached, hit the man in the head and fired into the vehicle, police said. The shooter then sped away in a Jeep Cherokee.

The man was taken to the hospital with two gunshot wounds to his leg. His injuries didn’t appear to be life-threatening.

A description of the shooter has not been released. Police continue to investigate.