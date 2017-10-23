× Fuel spill blocks freeway lanes during morning commute

SAN DIEGO – Three lanes of westbound state Route 52 were closed during the morning commute Monday while hazardous materials crews cleaned up a fuel spill from a crash involving a dump truck.

The four-vehicle collision happened at around 6:45 a.m. west of Mast Boulevard as the freeway passes through Mission Trails Regional Park. No one was injured in the crash, but the dump truck spilled about 75 gallons of diesel fuel.

The California Highway Patrol closed the three right lanes of the freeway to allow a hazardous materials crew to clean up the spill and tow trucks to remove the wrecked vehicles.

Update: Two lanes have reopened on WB SR-52 at Mast Blvd, one lane remains closed. — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) October 23, 2017

At about 8 a.m., the CHP reopened two lanes, but the far-right lane remained closed. It was not known when that lane would reopen to traffic.