Driver arrested after crashing into water valve

SAN DIEGO – One person was arrested after crashing into a water main valve in Spring Valley early Monday.

The crash was reported in the 700 block of Grand Avenue around 1:15 a.m.

Crews worked to repair the broken valve to stop water from gushing into the street. Nobody was hurt in the crash but the driver was taken into custody.

It’s not clear what charges the driver faces.