Crews snuff out back country fire before it can spread

RANCHITA, Calif. — A fire engulfed a structure and spread over about three adjacent brushy acres Monday in the rural northeastern reaches of San Diego County.

The blaze erupted for unknown reasons in the area of Skyway Drive and Montezuma Valley Road in Ranchita, a back-country community southeast of Warner Springs, according to Cal Fire.

Ground and airborne crews were able to rapidly halt the spread of the flames, said Kendal Bortisser, a spokesman for the state agency.

It was not immediately clear what kind of building burned, Bortisser said.

The cause of the fire, which resulted in no reported injuries, was under investigation. It burned near the site of a blaze that charred 25 open acres after being inadvertently sparked by target shooters on the afternoon of Oct. 15.