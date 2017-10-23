Classes canceled at East County high school for lack of water

EL CAJON, Calif. — Classes at Valhalla High School were cancelled Monday after a water main broke near the school, officials said.

It wasn’t immediately clear where or when the pipe broke, but the campus was without water this morning, officials said in an announcement on the school’s website.

Officials planned to decide by noon, based on both Monday’s “extreme heat and uncertain water status,” whether athletic teams would hold scheduled practices and games.