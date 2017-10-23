2 dead in plane crash near El Capitan Reservoir

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKESIDE, Calif. -- Authorities are working Monday to identify the human remains recovered where a plane crash sparked a fire over the weekend in Lakeside, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.

The single-engine propeller plane, "with a reported pilot and passenger" on board, crashed about 4:15 p.m. Saturday in an area north of the El Capitan Reservoir, the medical examiner's office said. The crash is assumed to have killed both people on board and sparked a brush fire that was extinguished Saturday night.

Because of the blaze, medical examiner's officials weren't able to survey the crash site until Sunday.

"Debris consistent with the plane was located," the medical examiner's office said. "Human remains were found and recovered on (Sunday). Identification is pending."

The flames blackened an estimated 15 to 20 acres on Saturday, sheriff's officials said. Authorities from the National Transportation Safety Board were expected to investigate the plane crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration reported an EXTRA EA 300 plane with two people on board was missing after taking off from Gillespie Field in El Cajon, sheriff's officials said.

The plane was registered to KD Leasing in Henderson, Nevada. The plane was also used by Sky Combat Ace, a company operating out of the Las Vegas area and Gillespie Field that offers thrill seekers a chance to ride as a passenger or perform their own aerobic stunts as the pilot.