Woman crossing street killed after being hit by vehicle in Vista

VISTA – A woman was struck by a vehicle and killed while crossing a street in Vista, authorities said Sunday.

It happened at about 9:20 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of West Vista Way, said San Diego County sheriff’s Deputy Michael Power.

“`The pedestrian was not crossing the street in the marked crosswalk at the time of the collision,” Power said.

Vista firefighters pronounced the woman dead at the scene, he said.

“Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in this collision,” Power said. The investigation continued.