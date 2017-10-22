Walmart, Trader Joe’s, Safeway among brands listed in massive vegetable recall

SAN DIEGO – Vegetable items included in a major recall were pulled from shelves at Walmart, Safeway/Albertson’s and Trader Joe’s.
Samplings from Mann Packing in Salinas tested positive for listeria, prompting more than 20 of their brands to be listed in a recall for the United States and Canada.
The products in question have “best if used by” dates from October 11 – 20, according to the Food and Drug Administration report.
No known illnesses have been reported in relation to the recalled products as of Sunday afternoon.
- Walmart store brand Broccoli Florets; Broccoli Cauliflower Florets; Broccoli Slaw; Stir Fry Medley; Cauliflower Florets; Cauliflower; Super Blend and Vegetable Medley.
- Trader Joe’s store brand Kohlrabi Salad Blend.
- Aldi store brand Little Salad Bar Broccoli Florets and Broccoli Slaw.
- Safeway and Albertson’s store brand, Signature Farms, Meat & Cheese Tray; Broccoli Cauliflower Florets; Broccoli Slaw; Broccoli Stir Fry; Broccoli Florets; Veggie Tray with Ranch Dip; Vegetable Medley; and Veggie & Hummus Tray.
- H-E-B store brand Broccoli Carrots; Broccoli Cauliflower; Broccoli Florets; Broccoli Slaw; Shaved Brussels Sprouts Salad; Veggie Toss Kit; Caulibit Mushroom Sauce; Caulibits Chopped Cauliflower; Cauliflower Florets; Fiesta Salad; Power Slaw; Stir Fry Medley; and Vegetable Medley.
- Archer Farms Broccoli Florets; Broccoli Cauliflower Florets; Broccoli Slaw; Broccoli Medley; Cauliflower Florets; Brussels Sprouts; and Shaved Brussels Sprouts.
- Cross Valley Farms restaurant food service bags of Shaved Brussels Sprouts; Cauliflower Florets; Spiral Cut Kohlrabi; and Superfood Slaw.
- Sysco Natural restaurant food service bags of Broccoli Cole Slaw.