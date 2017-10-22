Walmart, Trader Joe’s, Safeway among brands listed in massive vegetable recall

SAN DIEGO – Vegetable items included in a major recall were pulled from shelves at Walmart, Safeway/Albertson’s and Trader Joe’s.

Samplings from Mann Packing in Salinas tested positive for listeria, prompting more than 20 of their brands to be listed in a recall for the United States and Canada.

The products in question have “best if used by” dates from October 11 – 20, according to the Food and Drug Administration report.

No known illnesses have been reported in relation to the recalled products as of Sunday afternoon.