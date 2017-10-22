× Red Flag warning in effect for parts of San Diego County

SAN DIEGO – A Red Flag Warning for parts of San Diego County went up Sunday, a day after two sizeable brush fires were sparked in the region.

The warning began 6 a.m. Sunday, and gusty winds were expected combine with hot, dry conditions to increase the risk of wildfires throughout the region and much of Southern California.

Originally set to end Tuesday evening, the warning was extended to 6 p.m. Wednesday as models showed high winds were expected to continue for an additional day, the NWS said.

Sunday, winds of 15 to 25 miles per hour, with gusts as high as 45 miles per hour, were expected near coastal foothills and below mountain passes and canyons, according to the NWS.

As of 12:30 p.m. Sunday, high winds had not yet begun along the coast, where weather stations showed wind speeds of less than 10 miles per hour in most areas. However, wind speeds of about 25 miles per hour were recorded in Campo.

Winds will strengthen later Sunday evening and more powerful winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour, with gusts as high as 60 miles per hour, were expected to move in Monday and Tuesday, the NWS said.

Meanwhile, humidity was expected to drop to about 5 percent on Monday and Tuesday.

Highs in the low 100s were predicted for parts of East County and inland areas of North County on Monday and Tuesday.

The warning comes on the 10th anniversary of the October 2007 wildfires that wrought havoc on the San Diego region.

On Saturday, a fire south of the Golden Acorn Casino in rural Campo charred 100 acres of brush, and another fire that was apparently sparked by a downed plane blackened 20 acres before its progress was stopped.