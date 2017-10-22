Over 80 SDUSD schools to close early Monday due to heat

SAN DIEGO – San Diego Unified School District will implement minimum-day schedules at several schools Monday due to excessive heat.

With predicted temperatures as high as 90 degrees along the coast and as high as 100 degrees further inland, students at 85 SDUSD schools will go home early Monday.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for coastal and valley areas in San Diego County. The warning will be in effect from 10 a.m. Monday to 8 p.m. Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

The county was also under a red flag warning that began 6 a.m. Sunday and will continue until 6 p.m. Wednesday, as high winds were expected to combine with the heat to create ideal conditions for wildfires to spread.

The schools selected for the shorten day were based on several factors, including the availability of air-conditioning, forecast of high temperatures, humidity and heat index.

The complete list of schools on minimum-day scheduled Monday are listed on their website.

“The safety and well-being of students and staff is a top priority for the district. We want to make sure they are as comfortable as possible so teaching and learning can continue. As a result, our schools have a number of guidelines in place for planning instruction during hot weather,” SDUSD spokeswoman Maureen Magee stated.

The district will notify families and staff if they decide to extend the minimum-day schedules on Tuesday.

Supt.Marten has declared a minimum day at multiple

schools tomorrow due to hot temps Complete list available here:https://t.co/2I1kvxNPla — San Diego Unified (@sdschools) October 22, 2017

Coronado Unified School District decided to cancel classes Monday for all of their schools.

“We will experience high heat early next week, so Superintendent Karl Mueller is declaring Monday, October 23 to be a Full Release Day. We will continue to monitor the temperatures for the remainder of the week and communicate the decisions as quickly as possible for planning and transportation.”

Heat wave is upon us. Triple digits most locales west of the mountains Monday-Tuesday. #cawx #socal pic.twitter.com/vDj3nqf0Zv — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) October 21, 2017

