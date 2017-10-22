Groundbreaking for Camp Pendleton Vietnam War memorial set for Friday

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. – Construction of a Vietnam War memorial honoring members of the “Fighting 5th” will start this week with a cermony at Camp Pendleton.

A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for Friday at 3 p.m. at the 5th Marine Regiment Memorial Garden in the Camp Mateo section of the west coast base.

“We absolutely want everyone there. The public is invited,” said Steve Colwell, the Carlsbad real estate developer who has spearheaded the building of the monument, told the San Diego Union Tribune.

Vermont’s Rock of Ages quarry has been hewing the 50 tons of black granite into six large slabs, the newspaper reported.

“Along with a spire rising in the center of the monument, the memorial will display the names of 2,706 Marines and sailors killed in action while fighting for the three battalions that comprised the 5th Marine Regiment in Vietnam, plus the dead from 2nd Battalion, 4th Marines.”

Read the full story on San Diego Union Tribune.