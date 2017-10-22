× Firefighters continue to contain a 100-acre wildfire in Campo

CAMPO – Firefighters were continuing to contain a 100-acre wildfire in unincorporated Campo Sunday.

The fire was initially reported as 30 to 50 acres in size at 1 p.m. Saturday, but more accurate mapping indicated the fire was over 100 acres. It was 75 percent contained by about 11 a.m. Sunday, Cal Fire spokesman Kendal Bortisser said.

Dubbed the “Church Fire,” the site of the blaze was near state Route 94 and Church Road in Campo, about 60 miles east of San Diego. It was adjacent to the Campo Indian Reservation and south of the Golden Acorn Casino.

Evacuation orders were lifted at 4:30 p.m. Saturday and the California Highway Patrol began to reopen the roads that were closed.

All road closures were lifted by 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

No buildings were damaged by the flames, Bortisser said.