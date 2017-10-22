Body found in search for girl, 3, who went missing in coyote-prone area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHARDSON, Texas – The search may be over for a 3-year-old girl who disappeared from her home after her dad told police he put her outside as a punishment for not drinking her milk.

Authorities in Richardson, Texas said they believe they found the body of Sherin Mathews Sunday. A body was discovered around 11 a.m. Sunday in a culvert beneath a road close to the Mathew's home, according to Dallas News.

Richardson Police Department said the body would be identified by proper officials.

Mathews vanished on October 7 after her 37-year-old father, Wesley Mathews, left her outside at 3 a.m., allegedly frequented by coyotes.

Wesley told investigators that he went back to the tree 15 minutes later and realized Sherin was gone.

The family called police five hours later to report her missing. Mathews also told detectives that he knew coyotes were seen in the area where he left his daughter.

Police say they are still trying to figure out why the family waited so long, but say Mathews was arrested on a complaint of abandoning or endangering a child.

Sherin was described as 3-feet tall and 22 pounds with black hair. She was last seen wearing a pink top, black pajama bottoms and pink flip-flops.

Police said she had "developmental issues and has limited verbal communication skills." Investigators say she was adopted two years ago from an orphanage in India.