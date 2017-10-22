65 pounds of marijuana delivered with couple’s Amazon order

ORLANDO – A Florida couple received much more than what they ordered from Amazon.

A customer and her fiancé noticed the 27-gallon storage containers they ordered were heavier than they expected and had a strong odor come from it. When they opened up the packaging they found 65 pounds of marijuana inside, WFTV reported.

“We love Amazon and do a lot of shopping on Amazon,” the customer, who wanted to remain anonymous, told the reporter.

Amazon issued a statement saying it worked with the customers to ensure their safety and will assist law enforcement with any investigation.