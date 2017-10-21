× Teen in critical condition after being stabbed in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE – A stabbing incident in Oceanside early Saturday critically injured a teenager, while two others escaped with less-serious injuries.

At 1:18 a.m., police responded to a radio call of a stabbing in the 400 block of San Luis Rey Drive, according to Lt. George Darrah of the Oceanside Police Department. Responding officers found three victims — two 17-year-old boys and an 18-year-old man.

All three were taken to a nearby hospital. One of the 17-year-old victims sustained life-threatening injuries and was in critical condition Saturday, according to Darrah.

The other two victims received only minor injuries, and were treated and released from the hospital, Darrah said.

The victims were all identified, but their names were not released.

Detectives from the Oceanside Police Investigations Division were conducting a follow-up investigation Saturday, Darrah said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident was encouraged to either contact Detective Erik Ellgard at (760) 435-4748 or the police department’s anonymous tip line at (760) 435-4730.