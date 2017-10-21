Red flag fire warning issued for parts of county

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The National Weather Service Saturday issued a red flag warning for parts of San Diego County, as well as much of Southern California, amid forecasts of hot, dry, windy weather.

The warning will be in effect from 6 a.m. Sunday to 6 p.m. Tuesday as over 100-degree heat predicted for some inland areas will team up with low humidity and windy conditions to increase the chance of wildfires.

On Sunday, winds of 15 to 25 miles per hour, with gusts of up to 35 miles per hour, were expected near coastal foothills and below mountain passes and canyons, according to the NWS.

Stronger winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour, with gusts as high as 55 miles per hour, were expected to move in Monday and Tuesday, the NWS said.

Meanwhile, humidity was expected to drop to about 5 percent on Monday and Tuesday.

The warning comes on the 10th anniversary of the October 2007 wildfires that wrought havoc on the San Diego region. It also comes during a fire season that has been unusually active in Northern California but so far has left the San Diego region with few major blazes.