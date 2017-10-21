Mom, 1-year-old son’s limbs severed after attempting to crawl under train

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A woman and her 1-year-old son both lost limbs after they tried to crawl under a train in Georgia Thursday afternoon, WXIA reports.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. in Clayton County as the woman, identified as 28-year-old Kate Brown, walked home with her children.

While attempting to cross train tracks, she tried to crawl underneath a stopped Norfolk Southern freight train.

Police say two of her children were able to safely crawl across the railroad tracks but the train started moving while Brown and the baby were underneath.

That’s when Brown’s leg and her son’s arm became pinned and severed by the train. They were taken to local hospital for surgery.

The limbs could not be saved.