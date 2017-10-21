Houston Astros beat New York Yankees, head to World Series against L.A. Dodgers

HOUSTON, TX – OCTOBER 21: Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros celebrates with Alex Bregman #2, Marwin Gonzalez #9 and Carlos Correa #1 after defeating the New York Yankees by a score of 4-0 to win Game Seven of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on October 21, 2017 in Houston, Texas. The Houston Astros advance to face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
HOUSTON — The Houston Astros are in the World Series for just the second time in team history after defeating the New York Yankees 4-0 Saturday night in the seventh and deciding game of the American League Championship Series.
The Astros will play the National League champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series, which begins Tuesday.