Firefighters put out small fire at Sorrento Valley business

SAN DIEGO – Firefighters quickly doused a small fire at a Sorrento Valley business Saturday.

Units received a report of smoke inside a building in the 5800 block of Oberlin Drive at 9:25 a.m., according to Officer Tony Martinez of the San Diego Police Department.

Responding firefighters found a small air conditioning unit was the sources of the fumes, and were able to quickly extinguish the fire, Martinez said.

No injuries were reported.