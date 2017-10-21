Crews battling brush fire near SR-94 in Campo

CAMPO, Calif. — Firefighters were responding to a wildfire in the unincorporated area of Campo.

The fire was reported near the 36000 block of state Route 94, about 60 miles east of San Diego, at about 1 p.m., and was initially estimated at 30-50 acres, according to Cal Fire San Diego. There was an immediate structure threat, and an evacuation was ordered for Church Road, south of Route 94, officials said.

Dubbed the “Church Fire,” the blaze was reported to be moving in medium fuels at a moderate rate of speed.

No other details were immediately available.