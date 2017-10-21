Plane crash near El Capitan Reservoir sparks brush fire

SAN DIEGO — A plane crashed near the El Capitan Reservoir in Lakeside Saturday afternoon, sparking a brush fire.

The crash happened sometime after 4 p.m., according to a Wende Cornelius, a spokesperson for Cleveland National Forest.

The blaze, estimated to be between 15 and 20 acres, was northeast of the reservoir.

No homes or structures were threatened by the fire.

Crews from Cal Fire, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department and the Barona Fire Department were assisting the Cleveland National Forest in responding to the blaze.

This is a developing story.