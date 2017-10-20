Santa Ana winds, dangerous heat will raise wildfire threat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Cool and fairly mild weather is on tap for most of San Diego County Friday with a slight chance of drizzle.

The pleasant weather will give way to ferocious, possibly record-setting heat Sunday through Tuesday when low humidity levels and Santa Ana winds will have the region on high alert for wildfires.

The National Weather Service issued a Fire Weather Watch that will go into effect Saturday and continue into Tuesday for gusty winds, very low humidity and record hot temperatures.

Much of the coastal and inland valley areas of San Diego County have forecasted highs of 98-106 Monday, with high temperatures peaking Tuesday.

CAL Fire San Diego has increased their fire staffing levels by 100 personnel.

The gusty nature of the Santa Ana's Northeast winds pushes dry desert air westward, funneling heat and very dry air into lower elevation canyons and mountain passes. Besides ushering hot and dry air into the inland valleys and coastal regions, these air masses compress as they lower in elevation, heating this already warmer air, exasperating any semi-arid conditions into extreme fire weather.

The National Weather Service has also issued a wind and excessive heat advisory in addition to the Fire Weather Watch.

Along the coast, the local weather office in Rancho Bernardo issued a Beach Hazard Statement for strong rip currents and elevated surf, a Small Craft Advisory for winds on our intercostal waters and a Gale Warning for the outer ocean waters from 150-250 nautical miles from shore.