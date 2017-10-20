Popular burger chain Shake Shack opens in San Diego

SAN DIEGO – Burger chain Shake Shack is opening a location in San Diego Friday.

The popular chain restaurant, known for its burgers and frozen custard, is opening at Westfield UTC at 11 a.m.

The Westfield UTC Shack will offer all the Shake Shack classics, plus there will be frozen custard concretes featuring local San Diego food purveyors, the company said.

Shake Shack opened its first California location in West Hollywood earlier this year. The UTC location will be its second California location.