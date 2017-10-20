New airport inspection station could help reduce wait times

SAN DIEGO — Construction is underway for a new federal inspection station at San Diego International Airport, it was announced Thursday.

The announcement comes as airport officials embark on an effort to reduce wait times as more nonstop international flights are landing at Lindbergh Field.

The 130,000-square-foot station will house U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents and will include the department’s newest processing technologies as well as a second baggage claim.

The station will be located on the west side of Terminal 2 and ultimately will replace the current federal inspection station on the terminal’s east side.

The airport welcomes almost 300,000 international passengers every year, a figure expected to grow, according to airport officials.

A tentative completion date for the station has been set for summer 2018.