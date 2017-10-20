Man tries to strangle woman with rope in East County

EL CAJON, Calif. — Authorities said a man tried to strangle a woman using a deadly weapon in El Cajon Friday morning.

Shortly after 9 a.m., a woman was walking on a hillside trail east of the Starlight Mobile Home Park when a man wrapped a cable-like rope around her neck nearly causing her to lose consciousness, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim escaped and was taken to a hospital to be treated for neck injuries.

The man was last seen running towards the hillside wearing a blue plaid shirt and baggy jeans. He was described as black, approximately six feet tall and in his mid-30s.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. Callers can remain anonymous and be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information that leads to a felony arrest.