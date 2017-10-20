Armed robbery foiled when fast-food worker shuts drive-thru window

SAN DIEGO — Two men and a woman attempted to rob a fast food restaurant through the drive-thru window early Friday morning in Sherman Heights, but they were foiled by an employee who closed the window and ran away, police said.

The failed robbery was reported shortly before 5 a.m. Friday at the Jack in the Box at 2404 Market Street in Sherman Heights, San Diego police Sgt. Ray Battrick said.

The suspects approached the drive-thru window and the driver demanded money and displayed a gun, Battrick said. The employee closed the window and ran to the back of the restaurant.

Jack in the Box restaurants typically keep their drive-thru windows open 24 hours but close their indoor dining areas late at night and early in the morning.

The driver, armed with the gun, and his front-seat passenger were both described as two black men in their early 30s. The driver had a shaved head, brown eyes and possibly a mustache and wore a ski mask and black shirt. The passenger wore a white shirt.

The backseat passenger was described as a black woman between 24 and 29 years old with braided hair and wearing a blue shirt.

The suspects were last seen leaving the drive-thru in a late-model green Ford SUV, possibly an Expedition.