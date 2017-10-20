91-year-old hit by car suffers severe injuries

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A car struck a 91-year-old pedestrian Friday on a North County street, leaving her with severe injuries, authorities reported.

The southbound 2013 Kia hit the woman between intersections in the 200 block of North El Camino Real in Oceanside about 6 a.m., according to police.

“At the time of the collision, it was still dark outside,” traffic Sgt. Rick Davis said.

Medics took the victim, whose name was not immediately released, to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla for treatment of serious, potentially life- threatening trauma, the sergeant said.

The motorist was uninjured.