LA MESA, Calif. – A wrong-way driver ditched his car to escape police during a high-speed pursuit in La Mesa early Thursday.

The man was driving a gray Nissan Altima on Interstate 8 and at times was going the wrong way, police said.

He ditched his car in an alley near the Wienerschnitzel on University Avenue. Police found a cellphone that was left inside the car.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.