Valley View Casino & Hotel announces $50M expansion project

SAN DIEGO — Valley View Casino & Hotel this week announced plans for a $50 million expansion project.

Construction on the project, which will increase the size of the casino by more than 42,000 square feet, is slated to start in April and be completed within one year.

The expansion will feature additional gaming spaces, a new restaurant and bar, a renovation of the existing casino, a new slot tournament area and more.

The casino will remain open throughout the expansion.

