Police warn of Las Vegas-style shooting in San Diego

SAN DIEGO – Police are investigating reports of a Las Vegas-style threat in San Diego, according to residents in downtown.

People who live or work downtown told FOX 5 they received a flier from police detailing a threat. According to people who have seen the flier, a man said he was going to fire a gun from the roof or balconies of as many as four different downtown buildings. These include condo and business towers.

The flier also included the man’s picture and name.

One residents said police told them the man checked himself into psychiatric care on his own, and he does not own a gun.

Officers apparently told people the flier was distributed in abundance of caution and to notify people of the man if he makes additional threats when he’s released.

At this hour, San Diego police are not commenting.