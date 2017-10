CORONADO, Calif. – A standoff in Coronado had neighbors on alert as police tracked down a suspect Thursday morning.

SWAT team was seen at Third Street near F Avenue around 10:45 p.m. Neighbors were told to shelter in place while officers attempted to talk to a suspect.

Neighbors reported hearing a flash-bang at one point. Soon after, the standoff ended.

FOX 5 has reached out to Coronado police for details. This story will be updated.

Coronado PD on scene with multiple units and swat. Neighbors say a flash bang grenade. Details to follow on @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/L6EkHrrt21 — Paul makarushka (@heyguyfox5) October 19, 2017