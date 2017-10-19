Pedestrian, dog injured in hit-and-run crash

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — A pedestrian and a dog were injured when they were struck in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday in Imperial Beach.

The crash was reported at 7:41 p.m. in the 1200 block of Elder Avenue, according to sheriff’s Sgt. Leonel Gurrola.

The pedestrian sustained head injuries and possibly other fractures, Gurrola said. The pedestrian, whose age and gender were not immediately reported, was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The Humane Society responded to the scene for the injured dog that also underwent treatment, according to Gurrola.

There was no description available of the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information about the crash was asked to contact the San Diego Sheriff’s Department traffic investigator at 619-498-2425.