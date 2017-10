LOS ANGELES — Authorities are responding to a report of a man with a gun at a medical center in Sylmar.

Somebody was reportedly seen with a gun at the Olive View Medical Center located at 14445 Olive View Dr., a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson said.

People could be seen evacuating the medical center, KTLA reported.

No further details were immediately available.

A patient shown wheeled out as authorities respond to report of man with gun at Olive View Medical Center in Sylmar. https://t.co/aMgBdk4GSg pic.twitter.com/q5BZTdzmi9 — KTLA (@KTLA) October 19, 2017

