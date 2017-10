Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Hall of Champions has teamed up with SCP Auctions to put up over 200 items of San Diego sports memorabilia during its 2017 Fall Premier Auction event.

From Tony Gwynn's 1986 Gold Glove to a statue of Rocky Balboa, there are pieces for all sports fans.

The online bidding runs through November 4 and all proceeds benefit the community programs run by the Hall.

FOX 5 got a first-hand look at a few of these collectibles.