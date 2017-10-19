Driverless car testing planned in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO — Representatives of more than 40 companies and organizations are scheduled to meet for the first time Thursday to plan how to test autonomous vehicles in the San Diego region.

San Diego is one of 10 designated proving grounds for driverless cars selected in January by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Testing will take place along the Interstate 15 express lanes, the southern segment of the state Route 125 expressway and local roadways in Chula Vista.

Organizers said the tests will use real-world environments to assess advanced mobility, safety, sustainability and effect on economic prosperity. Results will be shared among the 10 sites.

Representatives of Qualcomm, UC San Diego, the Cyber Center of Excellence, the California Department of Motor Vehicles and Marine Corps Installations Command are among those scheduled to take part in the meeting at the Caltrans district office in Old Town.