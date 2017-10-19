Help California wildfire victims

Dodgers advance to World Series for first time since 1988

Posted 8:31 PM, October 19, 2017, by , Updated at 08:41PM, October 19, 2017

The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate defeating the Chicago Cubs 11-1 in game five of the National League Championship Series at Wrigley Field on October 19, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. The Dodgers advance to the World Series. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — The Los Angeles Dodgers advanced to their first World Series since 1988 Thursday night after defeating the Chicago Cubs 11-1 in game five of the National League Championship Series at Wrigley Field in Chicago.