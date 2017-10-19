CHICAGO — The Los Angeles Dodgers advanced to their first World Series since 1988 Thursday night after defeating the Chicago Cubs 11-1 in game five of the National League Championship Series at Wrigley Field in Chicago.
Dodgers advance to World Series for first time since 1988
