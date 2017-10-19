City council cancels special hearing on short-term rental proposals

SAN DIEGO – Numerous legal questions prompted San Diego City Council to cancel their special hearing on deciding how to regulate short-term rentals.

San Diego Union-Tribune reported a memo from the city attorney regarding legal questions about the proposals caused Council President Myrtle Cole to cancel the hearing scheduled at Golden Hall for Monday.

Councilman Scott Sherman had requested they postpone the meeting to allow council members time to analysis the memo “to ensure that our safeguarding measures are property vetted,” according to the newspaper.

A group called Share San Diego had planned on touting the economic benefits of short-term vacation rentals, while opponents planned on arguing why they were disrupting neighborhoods. The meeting was expected to go on for several hours.