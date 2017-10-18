× The Florida Project

You know what’s so frustrating about this movie? It’s got terrific cinematography from Alexis Zabe. It’s got an understated, warm and wonderful performance from Willem Dafoe that I hope leads to an Oscar nomination. Yet there’s no story here, and you hate all the characters in it. The writer/director Sean Baker (Tangerine) needed to write a better script. In fact, one of the best scenes was ad-libbed. A bunch of cranes came into the motel parking lot and Dafoe (as manager Bobby) was trying to shoo them away. Now, had a script been written from the point of view of Bobby, that would’ve been a lot more interesting and made us a bit more sympathetic to the hotel guests that we wouldn’t know as much about. As it stand now, you watch the movie hating everything these scums do, and wishing the police and child protective services would intervene.

An out of work mother and her six-year-old daughter Moone (played incredibly by Brooklynn Kimberley Prince) are living in a crappy motel near Disney World in Orlando. Like most of the residents of this flea bag place, they’re close to living on the streets. That means they occasionally rip off tourists or beg for money. One character does have a job at a local restaurant. She seems to be a better parent to her son Scooty (Christopher Rivera), although you can never figure out why she’d give her friend free food all the time. She’s risking her job, and the woman doesn’t seem to be that great a friend.

Brooklynn Prince reminds me of a young Drew Barrymore, but where Barrymore can be flighty, she always shows some heart. The character in this is just annoying. The only two moments where you laugh at her shenanigans are the way she asks strangers for money to buy ice cream…and when she’s eating in a nice hotel buffet, and talking about the various breakfast foods.

Baker uses non-actors in some roles, including Halley, the bad mom. She’s played by Bria Vinaite, a clothing designer that was found online. Her performance was…uh…good, I suppose. But she’s so annoying and manipulative, I just wanted a car to hit her when she was dancing on the side of the road, or in the parking lot trying to resell perfume she bought at a discount store.

Watching scenes of these characters having a burping contest, or twerking…makes you just cringe. And these scenes are all so repetitive. My wife and I looked at each other at one point and I asked, “Why do we want to spend two hours with these people?”

You also wonder why Bobby would continue to help these people out. There are a few times when he should realize that this woman isn’t worth his effort, and call the authorities himself. Instead he keeps fixing her messes. Hell, even her friend was smart enough to finally distance herself from this toxic animal.

Is the filmmaker trying to tell us we should feel sorry for these poor folks, that live so close to Disney World, which makes all kinds of money? There may be a way to pull that off, but this movie isn’t it. Perhaps giving us a backstory on these characters would’ve helped. The one character we didn’t need a backstory on, but did get a small glimpse into, was Bobby. We find out it’s his son (Caleb Landry Jones) that’s occasionally helping him with maintenance duties.

The six-year-old Moonee is smart and funny at times, but her snotty behavior makes us realize that with this lifestyle, she’s going to eventually turn into the kind of disgusting pig her mother is. Again, it’s why I spent the entire film rooting for child protective services. Other critics are saying it’s such a sad ending when they show up. I thought it was perfect. The kid might have a fighting chance. And the look on Bobby’s face, is priceless. It made a terrific ending to a horrible film that rang false.

1 ½ stars out of 5, and on the list of the most overrated movies of the year.