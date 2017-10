× Spring Valley home evacuated after gas leak

SAN DIEGO — A gas line broke in Spring Valley Wednesday night, causing a leak that forced a home to evacuate.

Around 6:30 p.m., a resident was backing his vehicle into his driveway in the 1000 block of Gillespie Drive when he hit a gas meter, according to San Miguel Fire Rescue.

One home was evacuated and nearby residents were asked to shelter in place.

SDG&E crews secured the gas line.