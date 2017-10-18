× Small earthquakes rumble through East County

SANTA YSABEL – A magnitude-3.5 earthquake rattled the rural towns of Santa Ysabel and Julian in eastern San Diego County Wednesday morning, striking the same location where a slightly smaller tremor was reported the day before.

The temblor hit at 3:06 a.m. at a depth of 1.2 miles, its epicenter 1.9 miles north-northeast of Santa Ysabel and 5.1 miles northwest of Julian,, according to a computer-generated USGS report.

The tremor struck exactly 22 hours after Tuesday’s magnitude-3.1 quake, which was slightly deeper and less than 1,000 feet from Wednesday’s epicenter. Tuesday’s quake caused no damage or injuries, sheriff’s officials said.

It “wasn’t enough to knock anything down … but it shook the whole building,” Suzy Loux, an employee at the 24-hour Ramco Petroleum station and mini-mart in Santa Ysabel, said of Tuesday’s temblor. Still, “it scared the hell out of me,” she said.

There were no reports of injuries or damage from Wednesday’s quake, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.