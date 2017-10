CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Chula Vista police are investigating a message threatening Eastlake High School that was posted on social media, according to the Sweetwater Unified School District.

Police do not believe the threat is credible, district spokesperson Manuel Rubio said. Police have identified the student(s) involved and are in the process of making contact with them.

