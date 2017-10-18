Help California wildfire victims

Most popular Halloween candy state-by-state unveiled

Posted 1:55 PM, October 18, 2017, by , Updated at 02:10PM, October 18, 2017

SAN DIEGO – Just in time for Halloween, the Candy Store unveiled America’s favorite sweets.

The Candy Store map of the United States shows the most popular Halloween candies in each state.

You might be surprised to find out that the top Halloween candy in your state is not what you thought:

California’s Top Candies: M&M’s, Salt Water Taffy and Skittles

“California’s most popular Halloween candy has changed this year. The birthplace of Jelly Bellys has more of an affinity for the M&M’s than jelly beans or last year’s top candy, salt water taffy. Hmm. M, Mickey. M, Mouse. …M&M’s. Coincidence? I think not. Over 1.5 million pounds of M&M’s don’t lie. Californians prefer melting in mouths over melting in their hands.”

The Candy Store pointed to their research from the last 10 years to come up with the most popular items.

“For over 10 years, we’ve been sending tons of bulk candy around the country. As the preeminent bulk candy dealers we are, we’ve got a lot of candy sales data to comb through,” according to Candystore.com. “We took 10 years of sales data (2007-2016), looking in particular at the months leading up to Halloween. We sell to all 50 states – plus Canada – so we broke down our sales by state. We also have relationships with major candy manufacturers and distributors – all of whom contributed and helped us verify that our data is on point.”
