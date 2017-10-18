Most popular Halloween candy state-by-state unveiled

SAN DIEGO – Just in time for Halloween, the Candy Store unveiled America’s favorite sweets.

The Candy Store map of the United States shows the most popular Halloween candies in each state.

You might be surprised to find out that the top Halloween candy in your state is not what you thought:

California’s Top Candies: M&M’s, Salt Water Taffy and Skittles “California’s most popular Halloween candy has changed this year. The birthplace of Jelly Bellys has more of an affinity for the M&M’s than jelly beans or last year’s top candy, salt water taffy. Hmm. M, Mickey. M, Mouse. …M&M’s. Coincidence? I think not. Over 1.5 million pounds of M&M’s don’t lie. Californians prefer melting in mouths over melting in their hands.” See the list of the top candies in other states The Candy Store pointed to their research from the last 10 years to come up with the most popular items.