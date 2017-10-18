Investigators identify body found in barrel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHULA VISTA, Calif. - Investigators have identified a body discovered in a barrel found drifting in San Diego Bay last week, but will withhold the name until further notice to avoid compromising the ongoing homicide probe in the case, officials said Wednesday.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m. Thursday, a man cleaning his boat spotted the plastic drum floating on the surface of the harbor, attached to a chain weighted down by an underwater concrete block. Authorities snared it and towed it to Chula Vista Marina off J Street and Marina Parkway.

Once there, police noticed a foul smell coming from the barrel and discovered the human remains inside.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner has ruled the death a homicide and identified the victim, officials said.

No further details in the case will be immediately released, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

"We recognize the public's interest in this case," according to police. "However, due to the ongoing investigation, it is necessary to keep most details confidential for the immediate future."

Further details about the case will be released when doing so "no longer affects the investigation," the department stated.

32.625945 -117.102374