Goodbye Christopher Robins

Seeing this made me think of two movies. The disappointing Tom Hanks/Emma Thompson movie Saving Mr. Banks, about the woman who wrote Mary Poppins; also the equally disappointing Professor Marston and his Wonder Women, which came out this week. It dealt with the bizarre Harvard professor that created Wonder Woman. So it was a pleasant surprise to see this handsomely put together period piece. It tells the story of the inspirations behind the classic children’s Winnie the Pooh books.

A.A. Milne is played by Domhnall Gleeson who is an actor I’ve loved, but after just seeing him in the Tom Cruise movie American Made and now this…after loving his performance so much in Ex Machina…I really wish he’d stop doing 3 or 4 movies a year. It’s overexposure.

His chemistry with Margot Robbie [side note: can we all just agree she’s the most beautiful actress in Hollywood?] is great, as well as his relationship with his son Christopher Robin (Will Tilston, with the Dutch boy haircut framing the perfectly cute face). Sometimes their relationship was awkward, other times it was loving. This was during a time when fathers weren’t usually there for their kids. Not to mention the fact that Milne suffered a bad case of PTSD from World War I.

In the middle section of the movie, I found myself getting a little bored. The gorgeous Sussex countryside was nice to look at, but the creative process they show for Milne was rather mundane. There were so many trips to a black bear at the London zoo, and uninteresting ways they came up with character names. The most frustrating thing was doing a bit of research and finding out there was some heavier stuff that could’ve made for a much more interesting picture. I think this narrative wanted to go for the warm and fuzzy, and it worked. It was also rather manipulative, especially since they did things that never happened with these people.

The segments with the nanny (Kelly MacDonald) were all touching, and Tilston shows himself to be a talented young actor. It’s interesting to watch him receive fan mail and become famous, and despise it the way famous adults do. You think a kid would love the attention, but he’s really just craving the attention of his parents.

Sure, this movie was manipulative, and didn’t get the all the facts straight; but I was entertained, and I did cry quite a bit in the 3rd act.

I had the same feeling I had with director Simon Curtis’ other film — My Week with Marilyn. They were fun to watch, but I wanted a bit more.

3 stars out of 5.